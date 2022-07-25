A dangerous heat wave could create health and safety problems for Marylanders

BALTIMORE -- The heat and humidity on Sunday produced a dangerous environment for people who typically spend time outdoors.

That's when Baltimore's heat index—or the "feels like" temperature outside—hit the triple digits.

The heat wave could cause dangerous heat-related illnesses, especially to children under the age of four and senior citizens, according to Chief Medical Officer at Carroll Hospital Mark Olszyk.

"The three stages are heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and if you get to heat exhaustion you need to find a cool place, get some rest, get some water," Olszyk said. "If you're onto heat stroke where you actually have mental status changes, then you need immediate medical attention."

Olszyk explained that as a person's body temperature increases, the vital organs and muscles inside the body can start to break down.

"When your body runs out of water, your skin will then get dry and red and warm and your brain and your kidney and your heart will be very stressed," he said.

The impact of heat on your body isn't the only thing to keep in mind when enduring hot weather.

AAA fleet manager, Edward Hickey, said when the temperature is above 95 degrees, the heat can affect several parts of your car. This includes the chemicals in car batteries, fluid levels, and tires.

Hickey says people should make sure their tires are inflated properly, that there are no nicks on the sidewalls, and they should check the tread depth before driving.

"Running on a low tire at high speeds is just an ingredient for failure," Hickey said. "The tire will get hot and it could blow out and you'll be on the side of the road."

Despite the scorching temperatures, people around Baltimore still spent some time outdoors.

The splash pad located at the Inner Harbor was packed with those trying to keep cool.

"I'm getting wet, trying to cool down because it's hot," said 13-year-old Zyaire Owens. "I'm here playing with friends."

Experts say that people who need to do things outdoors should do so in the early morning or later in the evening hours and avoid the sun.