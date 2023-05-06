Watch CBS News
A 65-year-old man struck, killed by truck on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 65-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy street in Rosedale on Friday, according to authorities. 

Ronald Kucharczyk sustained life-threatening injuries after the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 hit him in the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway around 10:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Medics took Kucharczyk to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team has determined that Kucharczyk had been trying to cross the eastbound lanes of the highway when the truck hit him, county police said.

The driver of the Silverado remained at the site of the crash, according to authorities.

The crash team is continuing to investigate the deadly collision, county police said.  

First published on May 6, 2023 / 4:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

