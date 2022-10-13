92-year-old woman injured during afternoon house fire in Crownsville, Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A 92-year-old woman was left with significant burns to her body after a fire broke out in the breakfast nook of a house in Crownsville, Maryland, Wednesday, according to authorities.

The fire started a little after 1 p.m., fire officials said.

It took 60 firefighters 20 minutes to gain control of the fire, which damaged a two-story house in the 700 block of Oser Drive, according to authorities.

Firefighters with medical training tended to the woman's injuries at the site of the fire. She was airlifted to Bayview Hospital by the Maryland State Police's aviation unit, fire officials said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire, according to authorities.