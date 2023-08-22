Watch CBS News
Local News

911 snafu impacts Anne Arundel and Annapolis residents

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County is experiencing technical difficulties with its 911 system, according to authorities.

These issues with the emergency system are impacting people who live in Annapolis, too, City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management officials said.

The issues are not impacting every call, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. 

Anne Arundel officials are urging people to continue to call 911. However, some people have been unable to make voice contact, officials said.

In those cases, someone will return the phone call. Also, the caller can dial (410) 222-0701 or text 911.   

Over in Annapolis, local officials are urging people in the area to call 410-222-0701 for emergencies or text 9-1-1 until further notice.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 2:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.