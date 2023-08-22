911 snafu impacts Anne Arundel and Annapolis residents

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County is experiencing technical difficulties with its 911 system, according to authorities.

These issues with the emergency system are impacting people who live in Annapolis, too, City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management officials said.

The issues are not impacting every call, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Anne Arundel officials are urging people to continue to call 911. However, some people have been unable to make voice contact, officials said.

In those cases, someone will return the phone call. Also, the caller can dial (410) 222-0701 or text 911.

Over in Annapolis, local officials are urging people in the area to call 410-222-0701 for emergencies or text 9-1-1 until further notice.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.