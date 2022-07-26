Baltimore man, 90, killed in Linthicum crash
BALTIMORE -- A 90-year-old Baltimore man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Linthicum, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. near the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 695 to North Hammonds Ferry Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Witnesses told police a Hyundai Elantra came down the ramp, jumped a median and ran a red light before colliding with a Mercedes SUV heading north through the intersection.
The Hyundai's driver, 90-year-old Earl Cleaveland Phillips of Baltimore, died at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
