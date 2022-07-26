Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore man, 90, killed in Linthicum crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 90-year-old Baltimore man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Linthicum, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. near the exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 695 to North Hammonds Ferry Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Witnesses told police a Hyundai Elantra came down the ramp, jumped a median and ran a red light before colliding with a Mercedes SUV heading north through the intersection.

The Hyundai's driver, 90-year-old Earl Cleaveland Phillips of Baltimore, died at the scene. The other driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 10:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.