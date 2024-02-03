9-year-old struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 9-year-old was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Saturday evening in Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the intersection of South Stricker and West Baltimore streets where the child sustained minor injuries.

The child's parents refused transportation to an area hospital.

The vehicle took off, police said.

No more information was provided.