9-year-old child injured by bullet while inside Glen Burnie home Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old child is recovering from a gunshot injury after a stray bullet flew through his Glen Burnie home, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The child showed up at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie with gunshot injuries to the upper body around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

The child's parent indicated to authorities that the projectile had entered through the front door of a residence in the 300 block of Lindera Court in Glen Burnie, police said.

The child was treated for serious injuries that did not pose a danger to their life, according to authorities.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department's Northern District detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the gunfire, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting could contact detectives at (410)-222-6135.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Anne Arundel County Police Department's tip line at (410)-222-4700.