9-year-old boy brings knife to Maryland elementary school, threatens classmate

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old boy brought a knife to a school in Southern Maryland and threatened to harm a fellow classmate on Tuesday, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The boy attends the William A. Diggs Elementary School, deputies said.

School administrators took the knife from the student, according to authorities.

A school resource officer has opened an investigation into the incident; however, the student cannot be charged due to his age, deputies said.

The school resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services of the knife and threat so that the student's actions are recorded, according to authorities.

Charles County Public Schools is handling the case administratively, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact School Resource Officer Adam Miedzinski at 301-609-3282, extension 0668.