82-year-old woman dies from injuries following car crash in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed an 82-year-old woman in West Friendship on Saturday, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. along Route 32, police said.

The driver of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 had been attempting to make a left turn from southbound Route 32 onto eastbound Route 144 when their vehicle was struck by a 2021 Jeep Renegade traveling north on Route 32, according to authorities.

Ja Yi, 82, was sitting in the backseat of the Mercedes-Benz when the collision occurred, police said.

She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where medical personnel pronounced her dead, according to authorities.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz and all three occupants of the Jeep Renegade, who were all adults, were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Route 32 north was closed for about three hours following the fatal collision. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to authorities.