8 Men Arrested In Undercover Prostitution Bust In Howard County

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) -- Eight men have been arrested in connection with prostitution in Howard County, police said Wednesday.

In a news release, the Howard County Police Department said all eight would-be johns were arrested at a hotel in Jessup on Tuesday after responding to fake online ads. They were arrested after reportedly meeting at the hotel and offering money for sex.

The men range in age from 19 to 49 and none live in Howard County. They include:

Jose Luis Pons, 39, of Severn

Emanuel Nicholas Karas, 49, of Arnold

Frank Joachim Tarimo, 31, of Baltimore

Sandeep Maharjan, 29, of Silver Spring

Edwin P. Udoh, 46, of Catonsville

Nelson Navas-Gomez, 37, of Brooklyn Park

Benjamin D. Williams, 31, of Owings Mills

The arrests were part of an undercover operation, police said. All eight face solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct charges.

Mugshots were not immediately available.