7th annual Floatilla brings hundreds of paddlers to Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE- Hundreds of kayakers, canoes and paddles made a big splash at the 7th annual Baltimore Floatilla on Saturday.

The event celebrates and brings awareness to the progress made in the environmental restoration of the Inner Harbor, while helping those impacted by the Key Bridge Collapse.

It's an initiative bringing hundreds of people like Ghajiibah and Eric Campbell together. Plus, the couple knows a thing or two about the importance of being out on the water.

"I took a kayak trip three years ago, it was like a bug bit me I just had not been able to start kayaking since," said Eric Campbell, a Baltimore Floatilla participant and co-founder of Kayak Black.

The Campbell's began Kayak Black, an organization all about getting more people involved in water recreation.

"We just wanted to introduce more people of color and everybody to recreational kayaking, but we want to do it from a well and mental health wellness standpoint," said Ghajiibah Campbell, a Baltimore Floatilla participant and co-founder of Kayak Black.

The Campbell's are joining hundreds of others on the same mission as they all ease into the Inner Harbor for the Baltimore Floatilla.

"We are celebrating the massive change to the water quality in the Inner Harbor after years and years of money and effort and a tremendous teamwork on the part of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and Healthy Harbor," said Hal Ashman, the CEO of Ultimate Watersports.

Ashman said their efforts move with plans for the anticipated Harbor Splash festivities in late June, being yet another symbol of the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

"Years ago, very few people were paddling in the Baltimore Harbor. Now, it's hard to go out on the water and not see kayakers, right? People really want to reclaim the Baltimore Waterfront for recreational use," said Adam Lindquist, the vice president of Waterfront Partnership.

This year, in collaboration with Rivers are Life, Baltimore City Recreations and Parks and Ultimate Watersports participants will paddle or kayak 5 miles to enjoy Baltimore-based band Cara Kelly & the Tell Tale performing live from a floating stage aboard Mr. Trash Wheel.

"Getting people out on this harbor and seeing what is here and appreciating the beauty that we have in the city. It creates a stewardship, so these people take ownership of this water. This is my water. This is my front yard. Let's keep it clean and beautiful," said Chelsea Anspach, the outreach and engagement manager at Waterfront Partnership.

"So that's why being on the water is what we like to do," said Mrs. Campbell.

According to organizers, this year around 350 people hit the water, and proceeds from this year's event will go towards the Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough, Baltimore Strong Fund benefiting those impacted by the Key Bridge Collapse.