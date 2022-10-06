Watch CBS News
Maryland News

78-year-old man killed in Lothian crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Lothian, Anne Arundel County Police said. 

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to Southern Maryland Boulevard at Lower Pindell Road for a crash, where a Ford F-550 truck had hit a compact Honda Civic. 

The driver of the Honda, identified as Ronald Wayne Talbert of Lothian, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe the truck was traveling south on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit the Honda, which was trying to cross the boulevard onto Lower Pindell Road. 

The driver of the truck was uninjured, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 9:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.