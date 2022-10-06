78-year-old man killed in Lothian crash

BALTIMORE -- A 78-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Lothian, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to Southern Maryland Boulevard at Lower Pindell Road for a crash, where a Ford F-550 truck had hit a compact Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Ronald Wayne Talbert of Lothian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the truck was traveling south on Southern Maryland Boulevard when it hit the Honda, which was trying to cross the boulevard onto Lower Pindell Road.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, police said.