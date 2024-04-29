Watch CBS News
7-year-old girl 'smiling and walking' two weeks after Mondawmin Mall shooting

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's been two weeks since a 7-year-old girl was shot inside Mondawmin Mall after a fight broke out between two groups.

The child was an innocent bystander at the mall with her mother when shots were fired on April 13 during an altercation between two groups. She was shot twice.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Thiru Vignarajah, who is running for mayor in Baltimore, was joined by the girl's mother and aunt Monday and spoke on behalf of the family.

The family members asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

Vignarajah says the girl is in stable condition and on the road to recovery after being shot in the abdomen and hand.

"She is smiling and walking and on the road to recovery. I think more than anything else, that is what everyone has been praying for," Vignarajah said.

Metro Crime Stoppers released an image asking for the public's help to identify three people, offering a $4,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or charges.

The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital.

