7-year-old girl shot following altercation at Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE-- A 7-year-old girl was shot Saturday afternoon at Mondawmin Mall after a confrontation between two groups of people, Baltimore Police said.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Liberty Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. after getting calls about a shooting.

On arrival police found the 7-year-old girl who was shot twice on her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of her injuries. Police say she is in critical, but stable condition.

After investigation, police discovered that two groups had an altercation inside the mall when an unidentified male fired shots as he was running away, striking the victim who was not the intended target.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.