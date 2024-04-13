7-year-old girl shot at Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE-- A 7-year-old girl was shot Saturday afternoon after an altercation occurred in Mondawmin Mall, Baltimore Police said.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Liberty Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. after getting calls about a shooting.

On arrival police found a 7-year-old girl who was shot twice in the upper body. She was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of her injuries. Police say she is in critical, but stable condition.

After investigation, police discovered the shooting occurred after two groups had an altercation inside the mall. An unidentified male then fired shots as he was running away, striking the girl who was not the intended target.

The 7-year-old girl was with her mother at the time of the shooting.

During a press conference Mayor Brandon Scott stated, "We cannot live in a world where people can't, in Baltimore City, come to Mondawmin get snickerdoodles get a pretzel and just go about their lives...We won't stop until we find them. We will find them and turn them over to the other parts of the justice system. We are going to continue to pray for the victim, and let those individuals know we will find you. Turn yourself in... Stand up and stand tall for what you've done because we're going to find you anyway."

Police are searching for the suspect and is urging anyone with information to contact the Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.