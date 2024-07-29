$7.5 million in grant funding awarded to Baltimore area for safety and community development

Nearly 40 people were displaced after a deadly apartment blaze on Saturday, and more top stories

Nearly 40 people were displaced after a deadly apartment blaze on Saturday, and more top stories

Nearly 40 people were displaced after a deadly apartment blaze on Saturday, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced a $9.75 million investment into 108 projects on Thursday to improve the health and safety of Maryland neighborhoods through the department's Community Health and Safety Works (CHSW) program.

The Baltimore region, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford counties, along with Baltimore City, received a combined $7.5 million to support 81 projects.

Local governments and nonprofit organizations are eligible for CHSW grant funding by implementing crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, and other community-centered strategies.

CHSW awards fall into one of four categories:

Community Placemaking: Community-led collaborations that implore artists and designers to create safer spaces for community use.

Environmental Health and Justice: Elimination of unethical practices such as illegal dumping, littering, traffic hazards, and addressing urban heat islands and other conditions related to climate change.

Cameras, Lighting, and Related Safety Services: Increased surveillance of illegal and dangerous activities in communities through lighting, camera strategies, and related community safety services and technology.

Technical Assistance for CHSW Initiatives: Nonprofit providers that will provide project design and implementation support to the awardees of CHSW project funding. Grant amounts are determined by the scope of services provided.

"One of DHCD's key missions is creating lovable places in Maryland where pride-in-place is strong but reinvestment is needed," said Jake Day, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary. "The projects funded through the Community Health and Safety Works program will not only make Maryland neighborhoods safer, cleaner, and more lovable but will support community-driven efforts that will have an impact on generations to come."

In Baltimore City, $100,000 was given to the Baybrook Lighting and Camera fund for future lighting improvements to a commercial corridor, along with improved environmental conditions. Those improvements will include installing exterior lighting in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore and Old Riverside Park along with a series of block party-style celebrations to bring the community together.

"These funds will be used to support resident-led initiatives to improve environmental conditions in our neighborhoods, including training and supporting residents' 311 calls for code violations, facilitating clean streets with shared dumpsters and public trash cans on our commercial corridors, and beautification of underutilized green spaces," Meredith Chaiken, Executive Director Of the Greater Baybrook Alliance said.

The Complete Player Charity Youth Empowerment organization in Anne Arundel County received $50,000 for student-led litter clean-ups and the creation of plans for the use of open space in the community.

"Being a Baltimore Region DHCD Community Health and Safety Works award recipient will provide our Brooklyn Park Middle School youth an opportunity and platform to develop, create, and implement community improvement projects, demonstrating their leadership skills and potential," Andy Schindling, Founding Executive Director of the Complete Player Charity said.

The applications were available from March 21, 2024, through April 25, 2024, at Maryland OneStop. To stay up to date with future announcements from DHCD, go to their website for more information.