63-year-old man dies due to injuries in Catonsville fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Catonsville man died Thursday after succumbing to injuries he received in a fire earlier this week.

On March 28 around 11:06 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Ingleside Avenue, where they found fire visible from the second floor of a home.  

During a search of the property, the found 63-year-old Jeffery Thomas seriously injured.  Emergency medical personnel provided care on the scene, and transported him to St. Agnes Hospital where he remained in critical condition.  

He was then transferred to the Johns Hopkins Burn Center. On March 30, he died due to his injuries. 

Baltimore County fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 2:05 PM

