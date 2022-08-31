Watch CBS News
59-year-old man shot, killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 59-year-old man was shot and killed in West Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers on patrol responded at 10:42 p.m. to the sound of gunfire from a house on the 2300 block of Edgemont Avenue, police said. There, they found the victim shot in the chest. 

The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

August 31, 2022

