52-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 52-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in 1600 block of Montpelier Street about 7:29 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

