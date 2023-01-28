5 year-old boy dies in house fire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE- A 5 year-old boy was killed in a house fire Saturday morning in East Baltimore, fire officials say.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street for reports of a fire.

After arriving the first crew reported heavy fire and smoke, also that there were reports of people trapped inside.

Firefighters then made efforts to tame the fire and began rescue protocol. They then located the 5 year-old boy on the second floor, according to a release.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A second boy was found and transported to the hospital, he is in stable condition.

The name of the deceased boy has not been released and the cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Office.

The cause of this fire it is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.