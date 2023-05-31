$5 Million announced for semiconductor research at Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University will receive $5 million for advanced magnet and semiconductor research, U.S. Senators Van Hollen, Ben Cardin, and Congressman Mfume, announced Wednesday.

The funding comes from the National Science Foundation's Centers for Research Excellence in Science and Technology (CREST) program, and through the passing of the CHIPS and Science Act.

The CREST program will establish a new center for collaborative semiconductor research in the region.

The center will offer educational outreach opportunities, summer programs for local high school students, new graduate programs, seminars, and internships.

"Semiconductors play a critical role in a wide array of products that drive our economy and our global competitiveness, including smartphones, computers, cars, advanced manufacturing equipment and lifesaving medical devices," Senator Van Hollen said.

Senator Cardin said Morgan State has been at the forefront of Maryland's STEM programming.

"Like many of our Historically Black Colleges and Universities, decades of underfunding significantly limited their ability to expand these programs and compete for the nation's best and brightest. This federal funding through the CHIPS and Science Act will allow Morgan State to deepen its range of high-quality STEM programming while continuing to level the playing field for our HBCUs," Cardin said.