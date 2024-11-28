43rd Annual BEA Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner draws thousands to Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- The annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner has returned to Patterson Park Recreation Center for its 43rd year.

"To put a little light in someone's life even if it's only for a day, it's beneficial to me," said Shirleene Prioleau, a staff member with Bea Gaddy Family Centers.

That's why Prioleau and many others carry on Bea Gaddy's tradition of service. For nearly two decades, volunteer Philip Goodwin has poured into his community through the Bea Gaddy Family Centers.

"This is how we build friendships," Goodwin said. "This is how we build trust. This is how we build community."

Turkey, green beans, and stuffing are all being plated for the 10,000 to 15,000 people volunteers expect to serve on Thursday.

"I come here just about every year," said Norris Lunn, a retired veteran. "Pretty nice to be around nice people."

It took many hands to cook all of this food. Many of those cooks were students with the Maryland Food Bank.

"We have a 12-week intensive training program," said Maryland Food Bank Culinary Arts Director and Food Safety Officer Monique Jordan. "All the things that they learned allow them to come help prepare this meal."

Volunteers also served food at the American Legion Northeastern Post 285. That's where organizers originally planned to have a smaller Thanksgiving dinner this year before learning Patterson Park was back open. They even delivered food to families who weren't able to make it to either location.

"It shows the power of Baltimore. It shows the community in the city," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Last year, the organization moved the dinner to Cherry Hill due to building maintenance for the Patterson Park Rec Center. Mayor Scott said it took a group effort to repair the center for the Patterson Park community.

Regardless of what building volunteers are in, they hope they're able to spread love to everyone they serve.

"We want them to feel home and that they're loved," Goodwin said. "This is a loving space that is welcoming to all."

Many felt that love through giving hands and a warm meal.

"I really enjoy coming here and I'll come here as long as they have it," Lunn said.