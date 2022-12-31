42-year-old man shot, killed in Windsor Mill, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill, according to authorities.

County officers were alerted to a disturbance in the unit block of Radbourn Ct. around 2 a.m., police said.

Once there, they found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting and the person(s) responsible should call detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can connect with the Baltimore County iWATCH program or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.