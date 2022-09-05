40K lined the streets to watch the Maryland Cycling Classic, organizers say

BALTIMORE - An estimated 40,000 people came into Baltimore On Sunday to watch some of the best cyclists in the world compete in the Maryland Cycling Classic.

A day later, organizers are saying the event was a huge success for Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

"Coming off the weekend and the race, the riders are just boasting about how great the ride was," said Terry Hasseltine, executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission.

The Maryland Cycling Classic is the only American road race this year that is sanctioned by the UCI, the cycling world's governing body. Fans came from all over the world to watch.

"If you saw the streets yesterday, they were four or five deep in some locations," said Hasseltine. "The energy was palpable and you were just so excited when the riders came around."

Moving forward, the hope is for Maryland, and the Baltimore region, to be a premier host of this caliber of cycling event. The plans for the future have already begun with UCI and USA Cycling.

"We're very fortunate both were in town for this weekend's race. We're talking about how do we grow, what do we do next and What are some of the other elements we can add into the weekend?" said Hasseltine. "Adding a women's race is a top priority. And then somewhere down the road maybe adding a day or two."

Baltimore is truly becoming an international sports city.

"You have to have events like Preakness. You have to have events like the Cycling Classic and CIAA to continue to show event owners and international governing bodies that we take this stuff seriously and we deliver when we do it," said Hasseltine.

You know who also loves when big events come to town? Local businesses. It's too early to know exact figures, but this weekend's race was estimated to have $8-12 million dollars in economic impact.

Some businesses that are located near where Sunday's race ended did see a boost on race day.

The general manager of an ice cream shop on Pratt Street told me they saw about a 3% increase in sales.