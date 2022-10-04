4-year-old taken from home by two armed women after fight over alleged child abuse

A 4-year-old child was taken from a home and dropped off at a hospital Monday night in Baltimore.

Witnesses told police two women – one armed with a gun – went to a home on Sunset Drive to engage in a fight over alleged child abuse at the home.

A man was struck in the head causing lacerations, and was taken to a hospital, according to police.

The women took off with the child and dropped the child off at a nearby county hospital. Investigators were able to positively identify the suspects and obtain warrants for their arrests.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2488.