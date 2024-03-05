Watch CBS News
Kidnapped 4-year-old found safe, Baltimore police say

By Adam Thompson, Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE - A four-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped from his Baltimore home was found safe and unharmed at a family member's home in Baltimore County, police said Wednesday.

Kaimir Rodgers was allegedly taken from his family's home Tuesday in the 1900 block of Ruxton Avenue, police said. 

Police shared a video of the child being carried away by a person wearing light gray sweatpants, a dark gray hoodie and pink sneakers. 

Baltimore Police ask for public's help in finding kidnapped 4-year-old 01:53

The person is seen accompanied by two other people, according to police. One is dressed in all black and the other is seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, dark gray pants and a black ski mask.

Police told WJZ the incident remains under investigation. 

Adam Thompson

March 5, 2024

