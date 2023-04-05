4 suspects arrested in Glen Burnie face car theft, drug charges

BALTIMORE -- A stolen car investigation in Anne Arundel County led detectives to four arrests and a significant drug bust, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Detectives were conducting a surveillance operation in the 400 block of Holly Road in Glen Burnie when they noticed four people playing around with a small dirt bike in the area of Holly Road, police said.

They also appeared to be loitering next to a red Hyundai sedan, which had been reported stolen on April 1, according to authorities.

Detectives were preparing to approach the group when they saw them get into various vehicles: a dark gray Mazda hatchback, a blue Infiniti sedan, and the red Hyundai sedan that initially caught their attention, police said.

Detectives eventually converged on the vehicles near the intersection of 5th Avenue Southeast and Crain Highway. That's where they took the four people—a 15-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man—into custody, according to authorities.

During their investigation, detectives were able to confirm that the Hyundai sedan and Infiniti sedan had been stolen, police said.

Afterward, detectives obtained search warrants for a residence on Holly Road. That's where they found a stolen dirt bike, roughly 3,400 grams of suspected marijuana, and about 68 grams of suspected Oxy/Fentanyl pills, according to authorities.

They also found an altered semi-automatic handgun, police said.