Watch CBS News
Crime

4 Killed, 9 Wounded In 11 Baltimore Shootings Over Independence Day Weekend, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities.

Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said.

During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities.

Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said.

Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 11:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.