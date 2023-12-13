More than three dozen men, identified only by their initials, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the state and the Department of Juvenile Services, alleging they were sexually abused as young boys while in the custody of the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School in Parkville.

The complaint, filed in Circuit Court for Baltimore City, claims the school "has been a hotbed of sexual abuse" and that the state has allowed Hickey's "culture of abuse to flourish unabated" despite federal and state investigations into the home, reports of abuse, and public demands to close the facility.

This story by Hugo Kugiya continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: 37 men sue state over allegations of sex abuse at juvenile justice school