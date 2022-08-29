350K vehicles expected to cross Bay Bridge on Labor Day weekend, officials say

BALTIMORE -- About 350,000 vehicles are expected to cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge over the upcoming Labor Day Weekend, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

With such heavy traffic expected on both the Bay Bridge and the Nice/Middleton Bridge in Charles County, the agency is advising Maryland motorists to travel at off-peak hours if possible.

More eastbound traffic is anticipated on Sept. 1-3, as people travel to the beaches and shore, and westbound on Sept. 4-5, as they return home. The MDTA will implement two-way operations to alleviate the flow of eastbound traffic, weather permitting.

According to the agency, the best times to cross the Bay Bridge are:

• Thursday, Sept. 1 - before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 2 - before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 3 - before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Sept. 4 - before 11 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

• Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5 - before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 6 - before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Travelers can also avoid the Bay Bridge all together by using I-95 to cross the Susquehanna River and reach their destination, the MDTA said.