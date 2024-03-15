Woman, 35, shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning in West Baltimore, police said.

Western district homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 35-year-old woman Friday morning.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of Fulton Avenue, where they found a woman shot multiple times.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, police said.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.