Woman, 35, shot and killed in West Baltimore

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Friday morning news roundup: 3/15/2024
Your Friday morning news roundup: 3/15/2024 01:25

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed Friday morning in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 1000 block of Fulton Avenue, where they found a woman shot multiple times. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, police said. 

No further information about the victim was immediately available. 

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

First published on March 15, 2024 / 11:39 AM EDT

