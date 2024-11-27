Watch CBS News
Man dies after vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- A man died Sunday after a vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

On November 24, around 7:35 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crain Highway north and Saint Stephens Church Road. 

According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Cruz was attempting to cross Crain Highway north, when it was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling northbound on Crain Highway. 

The 31-year-old man who was driving the Chevrolet Cruz was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old man driving the Chevrolet Camaro did not sustain any injuries. 

