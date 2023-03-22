31-year-old man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap child from Gaithersburg bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Montgomery County Police detectives have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday, according to authorities.

The attempted kidnapping by Jamaal Germany reportedly occurred at a bus stop around 7: 20 a.m., police said.

A Redland Middle School Community Engagement Officer learned of the attempted kidnapping few minutes before 8 a.m., according to authorities.

The intended victim told authorities that they were standing at a bus stop in the 17600 block of Towne Crest Drive when Germany grabbed them and pulled them toward an apartment building, police said.

Several students who were at the bus stop attempted to intervene, and the intended victim was able to break free, according to authorities.

When the school bus arrived, the students boarded the bus and the incident was reported to school staff, police said.

Detectives were able to identify Germany as the suspect, according to authorities. He was charged with attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault, police said.

Germany was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. His bond information was not immediately available on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been targeted by Germany to call 240-773-5400.