3-year-old killed, six others injured in Route 29 crash
BALTIMORE - A 3-year-old is dead after a tanker-truck crashed into the rear of a vehicle causing a chain reaction collision on Route 29 Friday night.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40 around 6:14 p.m.
Crash team investigators were able to determine a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker traveling northbound on Route 29 approaching the ramp for Route 40 rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey causing a chain reaction crash involving two other vehicles.
Six people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40 was closed for approximately five hours.
