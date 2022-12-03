3-year-old killed, six others injured in Route 29 crash

BALTIMORE - A 3-year-old is dead after a tanker-truck crashed into the rear of a vehicle causing a chain reaction collision on Route 29 Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40 around 6:14 p.m.

Crash team investigators were able to determine a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker traveling northbound on Route 29 approaching the ramp for Route 40 rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey causing a chain reaction crash involving two other vehicles.

The scene right now on US 29 near 40 in Howard Co.@MDSHA reports there’s a crash and ALL lanes are shut down in both directions. @wjz pic.twitter.com/qVljp2ww4x — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 3, 2022

Six people were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

UPDATE - Medevac just landed on US 29 North near US 40 in Howard Co.@MDSHA said there’s a crash and lanes in both directions are blocked. @wjz pic.twitter.com/es03tvmuL2 — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) December 3, 2022

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40 was closed for approximately five hours.