28-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 28-year-old man was gunned down in Baltimore's O'Donnell Heights neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Fortview Way to investigate a report of a shooting around 5:50 p.m., police said.

Once they arrived at the location, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on July 16, 2022 / 7:52 PM

