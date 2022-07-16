28-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 28-year-old man was gunned down in Baltimore's O'Donnell Heights neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 6200 block of Fortview Way to investigate a report of a shooting around 5:50 p.m., police said.

Once they arrived at the location, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting, police said.

Baltimore Police confirm a 28-year old man died after being shot. The investigation is happening now on Fortview Way in the O'Donnell Heights neighborhood.



A family member said “my nephew was a wonderful, loving young man”. @wjz pic.twitter.com/QkPX6eGpin — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) July 17, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.