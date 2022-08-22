28-year-old man killed Monday afternoon in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in North Baltimore's Greenspring neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the he 2400 block of Loyola Northway about 12:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.