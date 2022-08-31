27-year-old man shot, killed in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to the 400 block of M Street, where they found the victim shot multiple times. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Matthew Ponder of Glen Burnie. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 410-222-4731.