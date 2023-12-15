26-year-old man shot in East Baltimore, pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who was shot in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood on Friday.

Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city learned of the shooting via a ShotSpotter alert, which they received around 5:35 p.m., according to authorities.

The alert directed them to the 1800 block of Aiken Street, which is where they found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

An ambulance took him to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.