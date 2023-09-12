$25,000 reward for information leading to arrests in shooting death of 16-year-old Prince George's girl

$25,000 reward for information leading to arrests in shooting death of 16-year-old Prince George's g

BALTIMORE - A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the murder of a 16-year-old Prince George's County student.

Jayda Medrano-Moore, from Greenbelt, Maryland, was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Lanham. She was a student of DuVal High School.

Police responded to the shooting around 3:45 p.m. in the area of the 9800 block of Palamar Drive. The girl was found outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Medrano-Moore was taken to the hospital where she died.

Investigators believe the girl was walking on Palamar Drive after leaving DuVal High School when a dispute occurred between two groups.

During that dispute, the girl was shot, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the dispute and the shooting.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.