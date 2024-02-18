24-year-old man dies after he was found shot inside tiki bar in Edgewood

24-year-old man dies after he was found shot inside tiki bar in Edgewood

24-year-old man dies after he was found shot inside tiki bar in Edgewood

BALTIMORE - A 24-year-old man died after he was found shot inside a tiki bar early Saturday in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Dajuan Kyree Simmons, from Aberdeen, was located shortly after midnight with gunshot wounds inside D&M's Tiki Bar and Crab Deck, in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 443-409-3576, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.