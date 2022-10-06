Watch CBS News
23-year-old man shot in shoulder in westside of Downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon in the westside of downtown Baltimore, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of W. Lexington Street, not far from Lexington Market, about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found the victim with a non-life-threatening wound to the shoulder.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

