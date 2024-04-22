Watch CBS News
22-year-old man stabbed during dispute near Rash Field in Federal Hill

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - A 22-year-old man was stabbed during a verbal dispute Monday evening near Rash Field in Baltimore's Federal Hill.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Key Highway.

There, the man was suffering from a serious injury but he is expected to survive.

Officers discovered the stabbing during a verbal dispute. No arrests have been made.

Another male was assaulted and had his bookbag stolen, according to police.

No other information was provided.

Adam Thompson

