22-year-old man stabbed during dispute near Rash Field in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE - A 22-year-old man was stabbed during a verbal dispute Monday evening near Rash Field in Baltimore's Federal Hill.
Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Key Highway.
There, the man was suffering from a serious injury but he is expected to survive.
Officers discovered the stabbing during a verbal dispute. No arrests have been made.
Another male was assaulted and had his bookbag stolen, according to police.
No other information was provided.