Watch CBS News
Local News

22-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in SW Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (2/18/2024)
Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (2/18/2024) 01:43

BALTIMORE - A 22-year-old man was seriously injured from a shooting Sunday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.

Police said he was shot while in the area of West Lombard Street at Schroeder Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives have been called due to the his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 7:58 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.