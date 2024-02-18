22-year-old man in critical condition after shooting in SW Baltimore

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (2/18/2024)

BALTIMORE - A 22-year-old man was seriously injured from a shooting Sunday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.

Police said he was shot while in the area of West Lombard Street at Schroeder Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives have been called due to the his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.