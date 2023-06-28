Home Depot parking lot shooting injures 21-year-old in NW Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - A 21-year-old man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon after police say he was shot in the parking lot of a Northwest Baltimore Home Depot.

The man is expected to survive, according to police.

#BREAKING Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Home Depot on Reisterstown Road.



A 21yo man was shot. He’s expected to survive.



We see at least three evidence markers on the ground at the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/S4tiK3rsti — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 28, 2023

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road in Baltimore.

Police are investigating to determine the shooter.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.