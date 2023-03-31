21-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing another man in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- An argument between a 21-year-old man, the mother of his child, and his girlfriend turned physical and led to a deadly shooting in mid-March, according to charging documents.

That man, Kishawn Brooks, was arrested by law enforcement officers detailed to the Warrant Apprehension Task Force in the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Baltimore Police made public some of the details of the arrest on Friday evening. They noted in a brief press statement that Brooks had been detained during a traffic stop.

Brooks allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Juan Hill during the altercation on March 12, police said. He also shot his 24-year-old girlfriend, according to court records.

Charging documents show that on the day of the deadly shooting Brooks got into a verbal dispute with the mother of his child.

Brooks current girlfriend was present at the time of the altercation and participated in it, according to court records.

The verbal argument escalated into a physical assault, with Brooks allegedly punching and slapping the mother of his child, charging documents state.

After the altercation, the mother of Brooks' child walked away. It wasn't long before his girlfriend reengaged her by arguing and spitting on her. That's when Hill intervened, court records state.

Hill approached Brooks as he was standing between the ladies from behind and placed him in a headlock, according to charging documents.

Hill managed to drag Brooks down to the ground. During the takedown, though, Brooks had pulled out his gun, court records state. The two men began to fight on the ground while Brooks was holding the gun, court records state.

Another man, known only as "Jaquan," arrived with a gun to assist Brooks. At that point, Brooks is able to break away from Hill. He and Jaquan then point their guns at Hill, according to charging documents.

Brooks allegedly shot Hill once he was free of his grip and fled in a blue Hyundai Sonata.

Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment, according to authorities.

He is being held without bail at Baltimore's Central Booking Intake Facility, police said.