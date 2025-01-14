Healthier days ahead: Make 2025 your best year yet

Sponsored by and provided by LifeBridge Health

The start of a new year can feel like a clean slate—a chance to reset and refocus. If prioritizing your health is part of your plan, you're in good company. A 2024 Pew Research Center survey, found that 79% of people who made New Year's resolutions set goals related to health, exercise or diet.

But turning intentions into action isn't always easy. Whether you're looking to eat healthier, move more or confidently manage a chronic condition, LifeBridge Health is here to support you. With personalized care, expert guidance and practical resources, we'll help you close the gap between where you are and where you want to be.

Nutrition and Weight Management

With so much information about nutrition and weight loss out there, it's normal to feel uncertain about where to begin. At LifeBridge Health, we simplify the process by providing evidence-based support tailored to your individual needs.

Our Medical Weight Loss programs focus on sustainable strategies that drive meaningful progress. Our approach combines:

Dietitian Consultations: Personalized nutrition advice that fits your lifestyle and goals.

Personalized nutrition advice that fits your lifestyle and goals. Lifestyle Counseling: Guidance on making small, impactful changes that support long-term success.

Guidance on making small, impactful changes that support long-term success. Weight Loss Medications (when appropriate): Additional tools for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

Whether you prefer in-person appointments or the flexibility of virtual care, our team is here to help you feel your best.

Fitness and Wellness

Healthy eating fuels your body, but movement is what keeps it strong. Still, finding the time, energy or motivation to exercise can be a challenge. Our team members are committed to making fitness both accessible and enjoyable.

No matter your starting point, we'll help you move more, stress less and feel better.

LifeBridge Health & Fitness : Enjoy group classes, personal training and state-of-the-art facilities that make staying active fun.

: Enjoy group classes, personal training and state-of-the-art facilities that make staying active fun. Tevis Center for Wellness : Explore holistic services like acupuncture, massage therapy and Chinese herbal medicine to support your mind and body.

: Explore holistic services like acupuncture, massage therapy and Chinese herbal medicine to support your mind and body. Community Wellness Calendar: Stay engaged with health screenings, fitness activities and educational programs led by our physicians and health advocates.

Primary Care and Condition Management

Understanding your health is the first step to improving it. Our primary care providers (PCPs) are your partners in care, helping you set baselines and build personalized plans that adapt to your needs over time.

Here's how we support you:

Annual Check-Ups: Address concerns early and set realistic goals for the year ahead.

Address concerns early and set realistic goals for the year ahead. Health Screenings: Regular screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes provide key insights for better health management.

Regular screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes provide key insights for better health management. Chronic Condition Management: Receive ongoing support, from monitoring treatments and adjusting medications to coordinating specialist referrals.

The LifeBridge Health Wellness Marketplace

Reaching your goals is easier with the right tools. Our Wellness Marketplace offers doctor-approved solutions to support your journey, including sleep aids to help you rest better, nutrition products to fuel your body, workout equipment to support weight loss and more.

Start Your Journey Today

A new year means new opportunities, and LifeBridge Health is here to help you make the most of them. Whether you're developing healthy habits, addressing specific concerns or seeking tools to support your goals, we're ready to provide the care and resources you need.

