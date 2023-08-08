20-year-old man dead after SUV strikes his electric scooter in Essex

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man has died after a sport utility vehicle struck the electric scooter that he was traveling on, according to Baltimore County Police.

Joseph Epps was operating the scooter in the southbound late of North Marlyn Avenue when he was struck by a 2011 Infiniti FX35 on August 2, police said.

The collision occurred near the intersection of North Marlyn Avenue and Essex Avenue around 9:25 a.m. on August 2, according to authorities.

The driver of the SUV was traveling along Essex Avenue and attempting to cross North Marlyn Avenue when that person struck Epps, police said.

An ambulance took Epps to a local hospital. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on August 4, according to authorities.