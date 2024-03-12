20-year-old injured in mid-day shooting in front of Giant Food in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 20-year-old was injured in a shooting in broad daylight in the parking lot of Giant Food in Southwest Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. at the Edmondson Square Shopping Center in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is stable, according to police.

Giant Food sent WJZ this statement:

"With deep sadness, we can confirm a tragic incident occurred in the parking lot of our store at 4624 Edmondson Avenue Baltimore, MD on March 12. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the safety and well-being of our customers and associates continue to be our top priorities."

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 410-396-2488 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.