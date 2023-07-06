20-year-old dies from firework incident in Charles County

BALTIMORE - A 20-year-old died from a fireworks incident in Charles County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man was with a group of friends around 9 p.m. Wednesday, setting off fireworks behind a home in Waldorf, when one firework went off while in a mortar tube.

He was taken to the hospital with hand and chest injuries before he was pronounced dead, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

"Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safely," State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said. "The safest way enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state."

For individuals who wish to celebrate on their own:

Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are legal for use in that area.

Read and follow label warnings and instructions.

Do not allow small children to use fireworks.

Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.

Have a bucket of water or hose available.

Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.