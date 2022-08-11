Watch CBS News
20-year-old Catonsville woman arrested for allegedly firing BB gun at Baltimore firefighters

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a BB gun at Baltimore City firefighters, hitting one in the face, earlier this week, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals arrested Alysha Williams at her residence Wednesday about 10 a.m., authorities said Thursday.

Williams was wanted by Baltimore police in connection with the Aug. 8 incident. While responding to a call in the Westport neighborhood, one firefighter was struck in the face.

"A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," Assistant Chief Roman Clark said at the time.

Another firefighter's arm was hit by a fleeing car. Police now say the vehicle was allegedly driven by Williams.

She is charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun.

